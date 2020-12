Or Copy this URL to Share

Harry McKnight

Harry J. McKnight, 75, of Fort Smith died Dec. 1, 2020, in Little Rock.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Tasha Campbell and Ashley Shoemake; and eight grandchildren.



