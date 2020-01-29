|
Harry Mock
Harry Woodside Mock, age 69, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Fayetteville. He was born March 17, 1950, in Fort Smith to Alfred Boyd and Caroline (Williams) Mock.
Harry was first and foremost a kind and extremely generous person. He loved his family dearly and always put genuine thought into the gifts that he shared to show his true care. He loved to cook, was an avid reader, loved to hike and spend time outdoors and had a special love for Orange Beach, Ala., where many family gatherings took place. He loved his cats and treated them as if they were part of the family. He worked for Tyson for over 35 years and was a devoted employee. He was excellent at keeping in touch with those he loved and one might say that he was part of the glue that kept the family connected.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Holloway of Fayetteville; two daughters, Kaidence and Olivia Holloway; and three siblings, Fred Mock and wife Jerri-Ann of Conway, Carol Anne Rakosky and husband Jerry and Jimmy Mock and wife Barbara, both of Edmond, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter, 801 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701, or online at www.keelysfund.org.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020