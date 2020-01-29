Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory - Fayetteville
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-521-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Mock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Mock


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Mock Obituary
Harry Mock
Harry Woodside Mock, age 69, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Fayetteville. He was born March 17, 1950, in Fort Smith to Alfred Boyd and Caroline (Williams) Mock.
Harry was first and foremost a kind and extremely generous person. He loved his family dearly and always put genuine thought into the gifts that he shared to show his true care. He loved to cook, was an avid reader, loved to hike and spend time outdoors and had a special love for Orange Beach, Ala., where many family gatherings took place. He loved his cats and treated them as if they were part of the family. He worked for Tyson for over 35 years and was a devoted employee. He was excellent at keeping in touch with those he loved and one might say that he was part of the glue that kept the family connected.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Holloway of Fayetteville; two daughters, Kaidence and Olivia Holloway; and three siblings, Fred Mock and wife Jerri-Ann of Conway, Carol Anne Rakosky and husband Jerry and Jimmy Mock and wife Barbara, both of Edmond, Okla.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington County Animal Shelter, 801 W. Clydesdale Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701, or online at www.keelysfund.org.
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -