Harry Murphy Obituary
Harry Murphy
Harry Joe Murphy, 83, of Muldrow passed away May 17, 2020. He was born March 4, 1937, in Los Angeles to Albert E. Murphy and Alma Hopkins. He loved motorcycles, woodworking and his dog. He was a member of Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Annabelle; a daughter, Deronda Sivley and husband Ron of Muldrow; a son, Richard Russell and wife Kimball of Muldrow; two sisters, Louise Hill of California and Barbara Bousman; two grandchildren, Jarrod Sivley and Colton Russell; as well as his other grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
There will be no visitation.
Published in Times Record on May 23, 2020
