Harry Delaplaine Randall II, 86, of Frederick, Md., passed away May 1, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 1, 1932, to Reginald M. Randall and Adeline Eads Randall. He spent his school years in Fort Smith, graduating from Fort Smith Senior High School in 1950. He served as an air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, then worked in education and financial services.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Randall; four sons and their spouses; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His body was donated to Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md. Services are pending.
Published in Times Record on May 19, 2019
