Harvey Dray

Harvey V. Dray, 82, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Jan. 12, 1938, in Paris, Ky., to Harvey and Virginia (Shanks) Dray. He worked in manufacturing and was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved watching and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mark Dray; a sister, Carolyn Snapp; and a brother, Donald Dray.

Survivors include his wife, Wyonia (Thompson) Dray of the home; two sons, Terry Dray of Alma and Blake Dray and wife Terry Ann of Tahlequah, Okla.; three grandchildren, Henry, Grace and Emma; and three sisters-in-law, Ann Dray, Jeanett William and Marylon William.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Ocker Chapel of Alma with interment at Alma City Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Pallbearers will be Barry Dickinson, Chad Willmon, Chris Hibbs, Todd Williams, Toby Williams and Travis Hyman.

Honorary pallbearers are Blake Dray, Terry Dray, Bradley Price, Jamie Price and Rhett Snapp.



