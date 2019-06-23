|
Harvey Fulmer
Harvey Deward Fulmer departed this life Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 88 in Russellville. Harvey spent his life in service to the Lord, preaching the gospel from coast to coast in the 69 years he was an ordained minister. He retired in 2015 after serving as the minister at Friendship Primitive Baptist Church for over 18 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hurley Sylvester Fulmer and Mary (Anderson) Fulmer Mink; four brothers, Lee, Don, Leonard and Clarence Fulmer; one sister, Robbie Fulmer; and one grandson, Samuel Kemp.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ruby Lee (Griffith) Fulmer; five children, Jimmy Fulmer and wife Debbie of Covington, Ga., Sandy Davis and husband Dayne of Springdale, Debora Kemp and husband Roy of Paris, Timothy Fulmer and wife Lisa of Paris and Rosemary Myrick of Wasilla, Alaska; one brother, Lester Fulmer and wife Linda Of Russellville; one sister, Joyce Mink and husband Jerome of Russellville; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris officiated by Elders Ray Hoggard and Andrew Beauchamp. Burial will follow at McKendree Cemetery, near Subiaco, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Fulmer, Christopher Fulmer, Abraham Fulmer, James Fulmer, Brian Fulmer and Daniel Kemp.
Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on June 25, 2019