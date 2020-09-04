Harvey Styles
Retired Chief Master Sgt. Harvey L. Styles, 88, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home with family. He was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Greenwood, the son of Chester L. Styles Sr. and Clara Jones Styles.
Harvey was a loving husband to Martha Ann Styles for 66 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood. He trusted Jesus as his savior in a foxhole in North Korea. Upon his return home, he was baptized in Vache Grasse Creek by Dr. Trueman Moore, the pastor of First Baptist Church in Jenny Lind.
He was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6527, Greenwood Masonic Lodge 131 and the 188th Old Guard. He graduated from Draughon's Business College in Fort Smith, attained his associate degree from Carl Albert Junior College in Poteau and attended Oklahoma Southeastern State University for three years.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 1950 and after completing basic training was assigned as a basic training instructor at Fort Riley, Kan., and Fort Jackson, S. C. Harvey served in the Korean War as an automatic rifleman with the 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division from 1951-52. Upon his return, he was in the U.S. Army reserves through 1955. After leaving the Army, he transferred to the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard. The 188th was called to active duty for one year during the Vietnam War. He was a full-time employee with the Air National Guard for 25 years before retiring as chief master sergeant with over 31 years of military service. He courageously and sacrificially served his country.
Harvey continued his Federal Civil Service career with the U.S. Navy in Cleveland. Then with the Army Corps of Engineers serving in the Near East Project Office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Waterways Experiment Station in Vicksburg, Miss., and South Atlantic Division in Atlanta as chief command support. He then transferred to the Naval Surface Warfare Center as head of command support and was a member of the board of directors for the naval base in Dahlgren, Va., and White Oak Laboratory in White Oak, Md. He retired in 1987 with 35 years in the Federal Civil Service from the Department of Defense.
He loved God and deeply cared for others. He was generous and a man of integrity. He was a loving husband, dad and papa and will be greatly missed.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; Martha's parents, Bill and Nellie Powell; a grandson, Sean Michael Tedford; a brother, C.L. Styles Jr.; and two sisters, Gladys Henley and Ellen Ralston.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Martha Ann; a daughter, Judy Tedford and husband Michael; a son, Roger Styles and wife Theresa; two grandsons, Michael Shea Tedford and wife Jessica and great-grandson Harvey Michael and Will Styles and wife Jordan; two great-granddaughters, Harris Rose and Sadie Bell; and two sisters, Artie Been and Nona Burks.
Celebration of Harvey's life with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with Pastor Ronnie Deal officiating, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church Sanctuary in Greenwood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Harvey's son, Roger Styles; grandsons, Will Styles and Shea Tedford; son-in-law, Michael Tedford; nephew, Doug Ralston; Mayor Doug Kinslow; and members of the 188th Old Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 405, Van Buren, AR 72957-9972; or the charity of one's choice
.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.