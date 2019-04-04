|
Harvine Price
Harvine Kimes Price, 93, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born July 19, 1925, in Mulberry to the late Harvie and Alta Kimes. She was owner of Harvine's Variety Thrift Store and was a member of Harvest Time Tabernacle. She was a caring and loving person, loved her family and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Price; two sisters, Margie Sutton and Florene Summers; three brothers, Albert, Marion and Herman Kimes; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by three daughters, Vicki Brixey of Hartford, Barbara Lewis of Barling and Frances Van Brunt of Prague, Okla.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019