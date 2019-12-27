|
|
Haskell Flurry
Haskell Gean Flurry, 57, of Waxahachie, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Hackett. He was a field hand in the aggregate industrial service and a member of Cowboy Church in Ellis County, Texas. Gean enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and hanging out with friends. He loved playing and hanging out with his niece's and nephew's six boys; they enjoyed hanging with him and he would talk, listen and was there for them. His hobbies included building model cars, tinkering with woodwork and anything metal and creating art from hand.
He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy Flurry; a daughter, Melissa Ann Flurry; and a sister, LaVonda Legitt.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela Marie Flurry of Woodward, Okla.; a mother, Reba Beshears of Hackett; three sisters, Brenda Morris of Palmer, Texas, Melinda Lovett of Mansfield and Deborah Breeland and husband, Jimmy Conner of Kemp, Texas; four granddaughters, Sara Crow of Woodward and Bailey Sandoval, Alexis and Alecia Flurry of Clinton, Okla.; a grandson, Andrew Flurry of Woodward; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at The Barn with Southern Charm in Cameron, with service starting at 11:30 a.m. Bring a dish for a potluck lunch and celebrate Gene's life. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 28, 2019