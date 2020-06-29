Or Copy this URL to Share

Hayden Ware

Hayden Angel Ware, infant son of Mya Howard and Ervano Ware of Fort Smith, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Ella Ware; and his grandparents, Claudetta Scallion and Nita Gardenhire.



