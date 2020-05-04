Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Hazel Earnhart Obituary
Hazel Earnhart
Hazel M. (Chaves) Earnhart, 91, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a registered nurse at local hospitals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Alta (Vauter) Chaves; and three brothers, Gene, Frank and Wayne Chaves.
Survivors include a daughter, Lessa Reeves and husband Bob of Kibler; two sons, David Earnhart of Chester and Gary Earnhart and wife Tammy of Van Buren; four sisters, Elnora Craig and Blanche Jackson, both of Ozark, Mo., and Verna Downing and Wanda Harrison, both of Springfield, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 6 at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020
