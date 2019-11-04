|
Hazel McAdoo
Hazel Ruth McAdoo, 89, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a sales associate at Dillard's in Dallas. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Dora (Smith) McAdoo; and two brothers, Jerry "Cootch" and Lewis Ray McAdoo.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Arnold of Cedarville; a son, Steve Morse of Wills Point, Texas; three sisters, Thelma Morrell of Dyer, Ruby Likens of Dora and Edna Owen of Cedar Hill, Texas; a brother, George McAdoo of Canton, Texas; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home Chapel in Alma with burial at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service, from noon to 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Jerry McAdoo, Dale Morrell, Gary Goff, Chad Morse, Larry Likens and Solomon Morse.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 5, 2019