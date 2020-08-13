Hazel Triplett

Hazel Marie Triplett of Fort Smith went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospice. She was born Nov. 24, 1942, in Van Buren to Limous Sr. and Sula Bell.

She received her education in Van Buren and worked in private homes as a domestic worker for many years, until her retirement. Families adored her care and attendance. She was always full of love and joy. Her most important career was as a devoted mother and pastor's wife.

She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ while just a youth and became a member of Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, where she played piano for the junior choir. She ministered in many churches for over 25 years. Hazel was a very capable person, not only as a wife and mother, but in the churches she served. She was a minister of music, pianist, Sunday School teacher, speaker, confidant and counselor. She was an inspiration in the lives of many. Her favorite pastime was reading the Bible and watching Trinity Broadcasting Network and Daystar Television. While a resident at Memory Lane Assisted Living in Van Buren, she was named Ms. Memory Lanes Pageant runner-up in 2018 and winner in 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Georgia Lee Copeland; and three brothers, Tyrus Lee Bell, Leo Bell and Limous Bell Jr.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory seven children, Maria Nash of Los Angeles, John Eric McKine (Ja) of Harrisonville, Mo., Rodney McKine (Monica) of Atlanta, Kenneth McKine (Stella) of Foley, Ala., Angela Jones of Muskogee, Okla., Kendall Triplett of Fort Smith and Kendrick Triplett (Alicia) of Frisco, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marcella Poole of Oklahoma City and Roseanna Miller (Frank) and Lorene Bell, both of Fort Smith; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family; and her dear friends, including those friends she made while a resident of Memory Lane Assisted Living.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug 15 at Lewis Funeral Chapel. The family requests that the funeral service be limited to relatives and close friends.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store