Hazel Wagner

Hazel Wagner, 100, of Fort Smith was reunited with her husband of 62 years, Thurman "Pete" Wagner, on Sept. 17, 2020. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Barling.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; a daughter, Barbara Ann Rowe; a son, Gerald Edward Wagner; and two brothers, Hubert and Herman Bates.

She is survived by two daughters, Emma Samadi and Bonnie Mitchell, both of Fort Smith; a son, Johnny and wife Gloria of Greenwood; a brother, Houston Bates and wife Marie of Hot Springs; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at First of Assembly of God Church in Barling with Pastor Darryl Billingsley officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be Chris Phillips, Devin Horner, Jake Rowe, Taylor Lee, Jake Favela, Gavin Favela and Glenn Rowe.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store