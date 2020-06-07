Heath Hixson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heath's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heath Hixson
Heath Wayne Hixson, 39, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. He was project manager in the oil and gas industry. Heath loved to rock climb and kayak, was an avid Razorback fan and a Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed outdoor outings with his son, especially Razorback games, and memorizing statistics about his favorite teams. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and his paternal grandparents.
He is survived by a son, Heath Brennor Hixson of Fort Smith; his parents, Don and Cheryl (Carlson) Hixson of Fort Smith; two brothers, Mitchel Hixson of San Antonio and Trever Hixson of Fort Smith; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Carlson of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Luke Hixson of Fort Smith and Maverick Hixon of San Antonio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at First Church of the Nazarene with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rowe, Heath B. Hixon, Trever Hixson, Mitchel Hixson, Matthew Pommerville, Brandon Fairrell and Jay Kientz.
Honorary pallbearer is Frank Cameron.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved