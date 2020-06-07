Heath Hixson
Heath Wayne Hixson, 39, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home. He was project manager in the oil and gas industry. Heath loved to rock climb and kayak, was an avid Razorback fan and a Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed outdoor outings with his son, especially Razorback games, and memorizing statistics about his favorite teams. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and his paternal grandparents.
He is survived by a son, Heath Brennor Hixson of Fort Smith; his parents, Don and Cheryl (Carlson) Hixson of Fort Smith; two brothers, Mitchel Hixson of San Antonio and Trever Hixson of Fort Smith; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Carlson of Fort Smith; and two nephews, Luke Hixson of Fort Smith and Maverick Hixon of San Antonio.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at First Church of the Nazarene with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Rowe, Heath B. Hixon, Trever Hixson, Mitchel Hixson, Matthew Pommerville, Brandon Fairrell and Jay Kientz.
Honorary pallbearer is Frank Cameron.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.