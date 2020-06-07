Heath Hixson
Heath Hixson
Heath Wayne Hixson, 39, of Fort Smith died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Church of the Nazarene in Fort Smith with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a son, Heath Hixson; his parents, Cheryl and Don Hixson; two brothers, Mitchel and Trever Hixson; and his grandmother, Margaret Carlson.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
