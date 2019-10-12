Home

POWERED BY

Services
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church
Muldrow , AR
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Harrison , AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Dustman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Dustman

Send Flowers
Heather Dustman Obituary
Heather Dustman
Heather H. Dustman, 45, of Muldrow died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Adrianna Adams of the home; a son, Michael Dustman of the home; and her mother, Dianne Coombe of Harrison.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.