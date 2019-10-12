|
Heather Dustman
Heather H. Dustman, 45, of Muldrow died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mineral Springs Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow with burial at 2 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Adrianna Adams of the home; a son, Michael Dustman of the home; and her mother, Dianne Coombe of Harrison.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 13, 2019