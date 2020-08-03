Heather Martinez
Heather Dawn Martinez, 39, of Waldron passed away Thursday, July 29, 2020, in Hot Springs.
She is survived by four sons, Eloy, Martin, Javier and Jaime Martinez, all of Waldron; her mother, Velma Larado; three sisters, Freda Interiano of Waldron, Autumn Aubrey of Fort Smith and Rebecca Shelton and husband Jude of Waldron; a brother, Jeremy Jones of Kentucky; and a nephew, Jose Interiano of Waldron.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com
.