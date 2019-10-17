Home

Heather Wester Obituary
Heather Wester
Heather Marie Wester, 28, of Union Grove, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 10, 1990, in Fort Smith. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter and niece and was loved by many friends and family members.
She is survived by her mother, Earlene Moore; her father, Doyle Wester; two daughters, Milyia and Carleigh Silvey; four sisters, Crystal Cooper, Dusti Moore, Skyla Moore and Diane Burch; a brother, Eric Wester; six aunts, Nicole and Lonnie Hayes, Pam Krull, JoAnn Wallace, Marguerite Kemp, Kathy Potts and Cyndi O'Malley; two uncles, Rick Wester and Norm Wallace; and her daughters' father, John Silvey.
Heather was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phyllis and Paul Wester, Joe Kemp and Marlene Kemp; a sister, Brittany Wester; and an uncle, Tim Kemp.
A family gathering is planned for the summer of 2020 to celebrate Heather's life. No formal services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Miller-Reesman Funeral Home in Union Grove. (262) 878-2500.
Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 20, 2019
