1926 - 2019
Helen Bectol, 92, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Lucas to the late Lewis and Nancy Shackelford.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Mitchell; her second husband, Virgil Bectol; and her six brothers.
She is survived by her daughters, Shirley Golofski and husband Marty of Fort Smith, Betty Hale of Greenwood, Patricia Mitchell of Fort Smith and Joyce Dodson and husband Glen of Erick, Okla.; her stepdaughter, Patricia Brandt and husband Dave of Addieville, Ill.; her son, Donnie Mitchell and wife Margaret of Spiro; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home with burial to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 13, 2019
