Helen Blackman
Helen Virginia Blackman, 93, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Lewis Funeral Chapel with burial at Old Union Cemetery in Hackett.
She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Oliver and Janis Swink; a son, Darrell Blackman; two brothers, Harold and Phillip Sanders; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on May 31, 2019
