Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel-Fort Smith
4817 Kelley Highway P.O. Box 4517
Fort Smith, AR 72914
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
Helen Blackman, 93, of Pocola moved to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was born April 4, 1926, and married the love of her life, Lyndon, on June 24, 1946. They were wed for 70 years before his death. She loved spending quality time with her family and enjoyed cooking and sewing for them. She was a member of West Ark Church of Christ.
She is survived by daughter, Virginia "Jenny" Oliver of Pocola; and twins Janis (Joe) Swink of Stigler and Darrell (Gayle) Blackman of Fort Gibson. She was MeMaw to grandchildren, Marcy (Nicki), Kristy (Ken), Darren (Kelli), Chad, Joey (Kristin), Lyndie (A.J.), Dustin, Leigh (Evan) and Kay (Dustin); 21 great-grandchildren, Faith (Joe), Augusta, Trae, Montana, Shelby, Sidney, Remington, Taylor, Jacqueline (Chris), Erica, Harmony, J.J., Elias, Allie, Samera, Victor, Shiann, Almyra and Dylan; three great-great-grandchildren, Landon, Nevaeh, and David; and two brothers, Harold (Betty) of Muskogee, Okla., and Phillip (Wanda) of Springdale.
The family would like to thank the staff of Fountain of Youth Adult Day Care Center and the caring doctors, nurses and staff at Baptist Health Senior Care and Hospice.
Service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with Larry Todd officiating. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Hackett.
The family will be available for visitation between 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the chapel.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
