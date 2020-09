Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Carter

Helen (Wedge) Carter, 84, of Heavener died Sept. 20, 2020, in Poteau.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.

She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Morris and Susan Hembree; two sons, Bob and Dennis Carter; a brother, Stanley Wedge; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



