Helen Christie
Helen Christie, 83, of Fort Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was born May 27, 1937, in Marked Tree to William and Ophelia Bell. She was a homemaker and loved quilting.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Mary Fortune and Barbara Raymo; and a son, Robert Bell.
She is survived by five daughters, Lisa Dummitt and husband Matt of Fort Bragg, N.C., Joann Holdman of Mountainburg, Linda Willson and husband Donald of Mulberry, Nancy Harpain of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Tiffany Frasher and husband Donnie of Springdale; two sons, Lonnie Christie Jr. and wife Charlotte of Mountainburg and Jason Christie of Springdale; 13 grandkids, Josh, Samantha, Amanda, Ethan, Daniel, Cassidy, Tyler, Mirana, Tina, Wyatt, Jacob, Anthony and Damon; and 16 great-grandchildren, Edmond, Levi, Clemy, Sammy, Judah, Seth, Jacob, Sidney, Allison, Caitlin, Cole, Evelyn, Avery, Jordan, Alexis and Rose.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to EdwardsVan-Alma.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
