Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Helen Cloud

Helen Cloud Obituary
Helen Cloud
Helen Wilberta (Andrews) Cloud, 79, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two sons, Charles and Randall Cloud; a sister, Rolita Crabtree; a brother, Lloyd Andrews; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
