|
|
|
Helen Cloud
Helen Wilberta (Andrews) Cloud, 79, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two sons, Charles and Randall Cloud; a sister, Rolita Crabtree; a brother, Lloyd Andrews; and five grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on June 27, 2019
Read More