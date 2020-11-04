1/1
Helen Comer
Helen Marie (Strozier) Comer, age 95, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Greenwood. She was born Sept. 29, 1925, to Reuben Asa and Cora Idellar (Williams) Strozier in Greenwood. She was the sixth of seven children born to them.
Helen's great-grandparents moved to Greenwood in approximately 1880 and she grew up on the land that they purchased, some of which is still in her family. She grew up and attended school in Greenwood. Having contracted polio as a young child, she had to overcome many struggles in her lifetime. She raised two boys as a single mother with the help of her parents and siblings.
She became known as "Nanny" after her grandchildren were born. Nanny was a very loving and caring person with a great sense of humor. She loved to cook, can, sew, quilt and grow plants and flowers, often sharing the plants that she rooted with others. Many people received some of her chickens and African violets. She taught her granddaughters and great-grandchildren the skill of cooking. She was wonderful at crocheting and quilting and passed this art on to many other ladies as well. She made many beautiful quilts that kept her family members warm at night. She was a Christian and attended Free Will Baptist Church in her younger years when she was able.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Georgie, Buddy, Harlan Isaac, Harvey and Hoot; and an infant son, Sammy.
She is survived by two sons, Henry and Joe Comer, both of Greenwood; three grandchildren, who she thought hung the moon, Joe Comer, Saundra Comer and Cynthia Walker; seven great-grandchildren, Dalton, Gavin, Alyssa, Emily, Boone, Steven and Mollie; two great-great-granddaughters; a brother, Reuben Strozier; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook or leave a memory, please visit McConnellFH.com.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
