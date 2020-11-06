Helen Conine
Helen Conine, 78, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 11, 1942, in Artemus, Ky. She was a registered nurse and worked at St. Edward Mercy Medical Center and nursing homes in the Fort Smith-Van Buren area.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glover Robert Conine.
She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Hunter of Kemah, Texas; four sons, Ruel Waldrep of Lawton, Okla., William Waldrep of Poteau and Robert and John Waldrep, both of Fort Smith; a sister, Judy Hennings of Branson, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at EdwardsFuneralHome.com
.