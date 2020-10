Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Draper

Helen Draper, 59, of Van Buren died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Alma.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; a daughter, Brittany Knox; a son, Kyle Draper; two sisters, Barbara Thompson and Carolyn Bennett; and a grandchild.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



