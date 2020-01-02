|
Helen Duke
Helen Jo Duke, 76, of Muldrow passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Muldrow. Helen was born June 3, 1943, in Poteau to Woodrow and Opal Pauline (Smith) Chaney. She was a retired seamstress at Riverside.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Duke; three children, Larry Duke, Cynthia Duke and Tina Edwards; three brothers, Johnny, Tommy and Donnie Chaney; and asister, Dorothy Chaney.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna Orsburn of Panama and Angela Williams of Muldrow; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Effie Patterson; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Randy Cothran officiating.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020