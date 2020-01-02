Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Evans Chapel of Memories
Poteau, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Duke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Duke


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Duke Obituary
Helen Duke
Helen Jo Duke, 76, of Muldrow passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Muldrow. Helen was born June 3, 1943, in Poteau to Woodrow and Opal Pauline (Smith) Chaney. She was a retired seamstress at Riverside.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Duke; three children, Larry Duke, Cynthia Duke and Tina Edwards; three brothers, Johnny, Tommy and Donnie Chaney; and asister, Dorothy Chaney.
Survivors include two daughters, Donna Orsburn of Panama and Angela Williams of Muldrow; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Effie Patterson; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Randy Cothran officiating.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -