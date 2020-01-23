Home

Helen Ellison

Helen Ellison Obituary
Helen Ellison
Helen Louise Ellison, 85, of Ozark died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Ozark. She was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Haskell, Okla., to Hobart Loyd and Dorcie Larie Hammock Wilburn. She retired from Rheem Manufacturing and was a member of Jethro Pentecostal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wesley Ellison; and a brother, Leo Wilburn.
She is survived by two daughters, Ruby Robinson of Mulberry and Brenda Wilson of Ozark; a sister, Sue Ferguson of Alma; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with Brother Randall Wead officiating. Burial will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 24, 2020
