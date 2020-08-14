Helen Gantt
Helen Louise Gantt, who resided in Charleston, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 14, 1939, in New Lima, Okla., to C.T. Mariott and Christine (Ogden) Mariott. Helen was 81 years old.
Helen was a homemaker in all aspects. She loved Norman Rockwell designs, especially the plates and figurines. She enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables and loved her family, but her pride and joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always made sure others were cared for — most recently by calling the flower shop from the hospital to send her daughter Janet flowers for her birthday. She will be missed by those who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gantt; two brothers, Charles and Bill Mariott; and her parents.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Mannon and husband Neal of Charleston; two sons, Larry Gantt of Pittsburg, Kan., and Michael Gantt of Rogers; three sisters, Nancy Riddle of Lavaca, Martha Ulrich of Paris and Debbie Phelps of Charleston; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at Garden of Memories in Charleston with the Rev. Daniel Thueson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Family visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Gantt, Jacob Gantt, Jason Ulrich, Jacob Midyett, Joe Riddle and Isaac Mannon.
