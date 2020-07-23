1/
Helen Henning
Helen Louise Henning, 91, of Vian died July 22, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Byranna Wesson; two sons, Roger and Stanley Henning; two sisters, Winnie Stovall and Sharlie Ferguson; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
