Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
Helen Hodo Obituary
Helen Hodo
Helen L. Hodo, 83, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Sue Heiss and Eleanor Fout.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Hodo of the home; nine stepchildren; two sisters, Barbara McKown and husband Harold and Georgia Polk, all of Van Buren; a brother, Darrell Smith and wife Mickie of Van Buren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Jean Lawson, Wes Turner, Dwight Faldon, David Gustafson and Russell Kious.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Van Buren Boys and Girls Club, 1403 City Park Road, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
