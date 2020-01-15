|
|
Helen Jordan
Helen Margaret Jordan, 93, passed away quietly at her Tulsa home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 2, 1926, in San Bernardino, Calif. Helen was a vibrant and caring woman whose time with us was generally well-lived and with few regrets. She thrived on family, silly jokes and her faith. We each have our own memories of her that show a different facet of such a gem of humanity. No one could know her fully and she could never fully know how brilliantly she shined for each of us.
She enjoyed life to its fullest and had a particular fondness for a good drawing of Tweety Bird. She loved children and animals and they loved her and her wicked but (usually) appropriate sense of humor. She didn't need complicated things or brag to have self-respect, but rumor has it she used to be proud that she played baseball better than the boys. She loved to laugh and that legendary smile of hers spread across the face of anyone who met her.
One of nine children, she is survived by her sisters, Joyce Hornsby and Mildred Elizabeth "Beth" Ali.
Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Dee Martin.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence Lee Jordan, Jimmy D. McKee, Gail Parlas, Mary L. McCann and Jacqueline A. Bailey; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Her goodness was an inspiration for so very many people that had the privilege of calling her family and many more who called her friend.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under the direction of Moore Funeral Home — Rosewood Chapel in Tulsa.
To share a memory of Helen or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.forevermissed.com/helen-jordan.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020