Helen Lowe
Helen "Jean" Imogene Lowe, 90, of Page died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Simmons of Page; three sons, David Lowe of Forrester, Ronnie Lowe of Texas and Tommy Lowe of Howe; a sister, Joyce Smith of Big Cedar; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020