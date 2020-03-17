Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
For more information about
Helen Lowe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Big Creek Baptist Church
Heavener, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Lowe

Send Flowers
Helen Lowe Obituary
Helen Lowe
Helen "Jean" Imogene Lowe, 90, of Page died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Big Creek Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Simmons of Page; three sons, David Lowe of Forrester, Ronnie Lowe of Texas and Tommy Lowe of Howe; a sister, Joyce Smith of Big Cedar; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -