Helen Monaco
Helen Filer Monaco, age 98, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 24, 1922, in Arcade, N.Y., to Stanley Earl Filer and Alice Helen Daly Filer.
She worked at Walmart for 25 years and enjoyed working on the fashion show. She loved to go for walks and the biggest thrill of her life, her everything, was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Monaco; three brothers, Paul Filer, Bob Filer and Norman Filer; and a sister, Joan Storms.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Thomas Monaco and Marsha Daws and Thomas James Monaco and wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Kelly Freeman and husband Cory and Shannon Lyles and husband Cody; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Smith, Karson Monaco and Brecken Freeman; and her special friends, Brad and Andy Fountain.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Joseph Shantiraj as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by visitation until 8 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org
.