1/
Helen Monaco
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Monaco
Helen Filer Monaco, age 98, of Fort Smith passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 24, 1922, in Arcade, N.Y., to Stanley Earl Filer and Alice Helen Daly Filer.
She worked at Walmart for 25 years and enjoyed working on the fashion show. She loved to go for walks and the biggest thrill of her life, her everything, was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Monaco; three brothers, Paul Filer, Bob Filer and Norman Filer; and a sister, Joan Storms.
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Thomas Monaco and Marsha Daws and Thomas James Monaco and wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Kelly Freeman and husband Cory and Shannon Lyles and husband Cody; three great-grandchildren, Braxton Smith, Karson Monaco and Brecken Freeman; and her special friends, Brad and Andy Fountain.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Joseph Shantiraj as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of Beasley-Wood Funeral Home.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by visitation until 8 p.m.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved