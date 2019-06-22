Home

Helen Parson


1930 - 2019
Helen Parson Obituary
Helen Parson
Helen Josephine Parson, 89, of Van Buren passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker, a great cook and attended Mena High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nesbitt Parson; parents, Huell Hart and Allie (Sexton) Hart; seven sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Hall and husband Bill of Springfield, Mo., Carolyn Bradham and husband Bobby of Olive branch, Miss., and Kathryn Mays and husband John of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Forrest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on June 23, 2019
