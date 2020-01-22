|
|
Helen Phillips
Helen Marie Phillips, 88, of Fort Smith passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 21, 2020. She was born April 28, 1931, in Jenny Lind to George and Jenna Mae Ross. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1949. Helen married Gerald Phillips on Dec. 23, 1950. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed working as a hairstylist at Manor Retirement Home, but spent most of her life as a dedicated mother to her daughters, Jane and Joy. Helen was a Church of Christ member for over 70 years.
Helen touched the hearts of many friends and family throughout her life with her sweet, handwritten notes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Jane McGowan; and three siblings, Alice Pat Been, Bobby Ross and Tommy Ross.
Survivors include her loving husband, Gerald Phillips; a daughter, Joy Beckett and husband Allen of Kure Beach, N.C.; a sister, Linda Glass of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Audrey of North Carolina, Austin of Texas, Tyler of Greenwood, Evan of Lavaca and Morgan of Charleston; and two great-grandchildren, Luke of North Carolina and Ella Jane of Charleston.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Helen's family will always be grateful to Pink Bud Nursing Center and Heart of Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to either Pink Bud Center, 400 S. Coker St., Greenwood, AR 72936; or Heart of Hospice, 2910 Jenny Lind Road, Suite 4, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
