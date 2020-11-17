1/1
Helen Pratt
Helen Pratt
Helen K. Hefley Pratt, age 92, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Nov. 28, 1927, in Lurton to Mitchell and Ola Shelton Hefley.
Helen married Virgil Pratt on Dec. 31, 1947. She and her husband were founding members and supporters of Central Christian Church in Fort Smith. She was a homemaker and was totally devoted to the care and love for her husband and children. She enjoyed flowers, sewing, reading and fishing with Virgil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Pratt; her parents; two brothers, Doyne and Kenneth Hefley; and a sister, Sybil Martin.
She is survived by a son, Troy Pratt and wife Melissa of Fort Smith; a daughter, Lavonna Thomas and husband Richard of Rogers; two granddaughters, Kathleen Weaver and husband Dave of Rogers and Sara Hart and husband Nate of Providence Forge, Va.; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Samuel and Sara Weaver of Rogers.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Central Christian Church. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Ozark, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. CDC and AHD safety guidelines will be observed.
Visitation and viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Online condolences may be made at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Mother and granny will be deeply missed by those who loved her most. May she rest in the peace of our Lord and Savior.

Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
