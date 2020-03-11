|
|
Helen Smith
Helen "Susie" Smith, 54, of Fort Smith passed away March 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1965. She was a model and a homemaker. She attended Coop Prairie Baptist Church in Mansfield.
She is survived by two children, Justin and Nicholas Smith, both of Fort Smith; three siblings, Jason, Shawn and Jeri Ann Breshears; and six grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by the Rev. Sid Ree, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020