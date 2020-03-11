Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Smith Obituary
Helen Smith
Helen "Susie" Smith, 54, of Fort Smith passed away March 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 30, 1965. She was a model and a homemaker. She attended Coop Prairie Baptist Church in Mansfield.
She is survived by two children, Justin and Nicholas Smith, both of Fort Smith; three siblings, Jason, Shawn and Jeri Ann Breshears; and six grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Steep Hill Cemetery in Fort Smith officiated by the Rev. Sid Ree, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -