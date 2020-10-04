Helen Spain
Helen Mae Spain 86, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 3, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1934, in Bartlesville, Okla. to Walter S. Ridener and Vina Bushnell Ridener. Helen was a member of Victory Temple. She retired from Whirlpool Manufacturing. Helen loved antiquing, decorating her home, gardening and most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Vivian West; brothers, Charles Ridener and Harold West.
Helen is survived by her husband, Claud Spain; four children, Margaret Moore of Fort Smith, Tammy Baker and husband Darren of Fort Smith, Ronald Gaunt and wife Mary Alane of Hernando, Miss., Roger Gaunt and wife Valerie of Fort Smith; two step-children, Tena Phillips and Danny Spain both of Booneville; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Cory, Stacy, Shanna, Ryan, Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Meranda, Makala, Keisha and Keith; 9 great-grandchildren; along with extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Fort Smith, under direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, with family present from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brian Abbott, Stephen Ward, Ryan Gaunt, Michael Holycross, Darren Baker and Brian Couch.
