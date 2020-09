Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Williams

Helen Edith Williams, 83, of Greenwood died Sept. 15, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Memorial service will be at noon Saturday at The Gathering Place in Greenwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Cheryl Bynum; two sons, Carl and Richard Williams; a sister, Betty Hession; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



