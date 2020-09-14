Henrene Gordon

Henrene Gordon passed away Sept. 1, 2020, when an angel entered her hospital room in Chicago and carried her soul away to that land of Jesus' promise. She was the daughter of Thomas and Rosemma Davis of Fort Smith.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School, class of 1958. Following a series of jobs, she retired from Sprint in Chicago. In 1996, she was honorably discharged from the Illinois Air National Guard.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Catherine; a sister, Molly Davis; and two brothers, James and Jeffery Davis.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Williams; a son, Elder Samuel Williams Jr.; a grandson, Aaron Williams; seven sisters, Leah Mathis, Mary Davis, Rebekah Walton (Sam), Crystal VanLue (Lawrence), Joy Yancy (William), Faith Forte (Vincent) and Candace Moon (Vorry); brothers, T.D., Michael (Laverne), Joseph (Jacqueline) and John Davis; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4225 High St., Fort Smith. Committal and final resting place will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary. Per ADH guidelines, attendees must furnish and wear their own masks and practice social distancing.

Visitation will be 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St. Fort Smith.



