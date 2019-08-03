|
|
Henry Goff
Butch went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He is loved and will be greatly missed by all his family. Butch was born May 31, 1948, in Spiro to Wilford and Naoma Goff. He was the oldest of nine children. He retired from Whirlpool after 30 years and was a member of the Arkansas Air National Guard for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wilford Goff; stepfather, William Valencia; and brothers, Eddie Goff and John Valencia.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sofie Goff of Alma; sons, Kevin Goff of Alabama and Darrell Goff and his wife Anna of Springdale; daughter Lynette Rhoads and her husband Wesley of Alma; mother, Naoma Valencia of Kibler; brothers, James Goff and Richard Valencia; and sisters, Media Kilgore, Karen Hill, Linda Valencia and Angie Chavez. Papa Butch will be greatly missed by his eight grandchildren, Weston, Hunter, Loren and Haden Rhoads of Alma, Alex, Billy and Sofia Goff of Alabama and Kevin Goff Jr. Evans of Van Buren; and great-grandchild, Cole Rhoads.
Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Kibler Baptist Church, 141 E. Kibler Highway, Alma, with interment to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Kevin, Darrell and Alex Goff and Wesley, Weston, Hunter and Haden Rhoads.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 4, 2019