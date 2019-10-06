Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Jackson Obituary
Henry Jackson
Henry Jackson, 72, of Clarksville passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Clarksville. He was born April 21, 1947, in Danville to his parents, Marshall and Ila (Daniel) Jackson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver for Custom Poultry Bedding. Henry loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and would carry on a conversation with anyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents mentioned above and his first wife, Dolores "Bobbie" (Becker) Jackson.
He is survived by his current wife of 14 years, Donna (Wallis) Jackson of Clarksville; a son, Jay Jackson of Delaware; three daughters, Jamie Short and husband Danny of Clarksville, Jennifer Early and husband Lee of Conway and Jolynn Shull of Niles, Mich.; three sisters, Martha Kirk and husband Marvin of Benton, Marsha Brickels and husband Mike of West Fork and Dorothy "Dotty" Curtis of Paris; two brothers, Frank Grist and wife Hazel of Paris and David Jackson of Hot Springs Village; five granddaughters, Elizabeth Land, Christina Early, Julie Shull, Kathryn Shull and Hannah Shull; special close friend, Rob Rauls; cousins, Lester Rogers and wife Carol and Eugene Rogers; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of Arkansas, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72114-1756; or Disabled American Veterans Arkansas Chapter 39, 23 W. Main St. Paris, AR 72855; or Mount Salem Cemetery Fund c/o Jewel White, 503 S Seventh St. Paris, AR 72855.
Online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now