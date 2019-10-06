|
Henry Jackson
Henry Jackson, 72, of Clarksville passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Clarksville. He was born April 21, 1947, in Danville to his parents, Marshall and Ila (Daniel) Jackson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver for Custom Poultry Bedding. Henry loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and would carry on a conversation with anyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents mentioned above and his first wife, Dolores "Bobbie" (Becker) Jackson.
He is survived by his current wife of 14 years, Donna (Wallis) Jackson of Clarksville; a son, Jay Jackson of Delaware; three daughters, Jamie Short and husband Danny of Clarksville, Jennifer Early and husband Lee of Conway and Jolynn Shull of Niles, Mich.; three sisters, Martha Kirk and husband Marvin of Benton, Marsha Brickels and husband Mike of West Fork and Dorothy "Dotty" Curtis of Paris; two brothers, Frank Grist and wife Hazel of Paris and David Jackson of Hot Springs Village; five granddaughters, Elizabeth Land, Christina Early, Julie Shull, Kathryn Shull and Hannah Shull; special close friend, Rob Rauls; cousins, Lester Rogers and wife Carol and Eugene Rogers; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Roller Funeral Home in Paris. Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of Arkansas, 2200 Fort Roots Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72114-1756; or Disabled American Veterans Arkansas Chapter 39, 23 W. Main St. Paris, AR 72855; or Mount Salem Cemetery Fund c/o Jewel White, 503 S Seventh St. Paris, AR 72855.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 7, 2019