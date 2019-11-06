|
Henry Jeffery
Henry James Jeffery, 77, of Spiro was called home to be with the Lord on the morning of Nov. 4, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1942, to Howard and Mary (Cooper) Jeffery in Cleveland, Miss. He was always a faithful encourager of everyone he met and was a true servant of Christ. He was a devoted and active member of various churches and organizations throughout his adult life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bridget Elizabeth Jeffery; a son, Howard Allen Jeffery and his wife Mary Ann; a granddaughter, Bridget Marie Bryer and her husband Mark; twin grandsons, Levi Matthew and Henry Allen; a sister, Patsy Stanley and her husband John; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Lighthouse at the Crossroads Church in Spiro with burial to follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Wake will be held from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 7, 2019