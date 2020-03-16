Home

Henry Johnson Obituary
Henry Johnson
Henry Johnson, 78, of Muldrow died Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Long Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Patricia Butler and Terry Lamb, both of Muldrow; a son, Dennis Johnson of Muldrow; two brothers, Tommy Johnson of Macon, Ga., and Arlin Johnson of Muldrow; five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 17, 2020
