Henry Koch

Henry J. Koch, 94, of Paris died July 27, 2020.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris. ADH guidelines will be followed.

He is survived by three daughters, JoAnn Aparicio, Kathy Davis and Karyn Elliott; a son, Thomas Michael; two sisters, Rose Tolbert and Florence Mars; and 13 grandchildren.

Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



