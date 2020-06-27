Henry Weymouth
Henry Albert Weymouth, who resided in Ozark, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Wichita, Kan., to John Franklin Weymouth Sr. and Ora Dorothy (Stacy) Weymouth. He was 78 years old. Henry retired from Whirlpool in Fort Smith and was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Carl Dauzat; a daughter, Lori Dauzat; a brother, John Weymouth Jr.; and a grandson, Joshua Hancock.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Oneta (Anderson) Weymouth; a daughter, Karen Cagle and husband Charles of Ozark; a brother, David Weymouth of Houston; six grandchildren, Kevin Whitley, Christopher Langston, Cecil Hancock, Stephanie Dowdle, Eddie Cagle and Tammy Polly; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
