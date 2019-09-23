|
|
Henry Wohlers III
Henry Joseph Wohlers III, 76, of Barling passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Holyoke, Mass. He was a truck driver for Yaffe Iron & Metal in Fort Smith and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Wohlers; a daughter, Linda Windham; and a son, Patrick Windham.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Wohlers of the home; four daughters, Nadine Reedus of California, Natalie Wohlers of Georgia, DeAnna Jerrell of Barling and Brenda Copeland of Texas; a son, Robert Windham of Texas; a sister, Carol Lambert of Atlanta; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019