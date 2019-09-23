Home

Henry Wohlers III


1943 - 2019
Henry Wohlers III Obituary
Henry Wohlers III
Henry Joseph Wohlers III, 76, of Barling passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 5, 1943, in Holyoke, Mass. He was a truck driver for Yaffe Iron & Metal in Fort Smith and served in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Wohlers; a daughter, Linda Windham; and a son, Patrick Windham.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Wohlers of the home; four daughters, Nadine Reedus of California, Natalie Wohlers of Georgia, DeAnna Jerrell of Barling and Brenda Copeland of Texas; a son, Robert Windham of Texas; a sister, Carol Lambert of Atlanta; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 24, 2019
